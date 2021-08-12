Curve DAO Token Market Capitalization Reaches $791.62 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 12th. During the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $791.62 million and approximately $193.48 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for $2.05 or 0.00004602 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00056223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00015193 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $392.17 or 0.00880952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.35 or 0.00110855 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Curve DAO Token (CRV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,568,658,441 coins and its circulating supply is 386,425,531 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

