CustomContractNetwork (CCN) Hits Market Cap of $49,484.98

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded down 88.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 12th. During the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded down 86.9% against the US dollar. One CustomContractNetwork coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CustomContractNetwork has a total market cap of $49,484.98 and $64.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00373052 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006588 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000456 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Profile

CCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . The official website for CustomContractNetwork is customcontract.network . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CustomContractNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CustomContractNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CustomContractNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

