CUTcoin Trading 5.6% Higher This Week (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000463 BTC on major exchanges. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $29.56 million and approximately $306.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00062947 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00037153 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.70 or 0.00300925 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00035455 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 147,595,563 coins and its circulating supply is 143,595,563 coins. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

