CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Lessened by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,505 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 3.5% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 792.6% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 53.1% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,092,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $85.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,534,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,693,442. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.20. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.