CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Lowered by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co decreased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,243 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,141 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 605,426 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $50,517,000 after buying an additional 20,703 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 17,596 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,092,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.77. 262,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,694,145. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.20. The stock has a market cap of $111.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.