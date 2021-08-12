CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.010-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $484 million-$496 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $492.64 million.CyberArk Software also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.190-$-0.020 EPS.

CyberArk Software stock traded up $9.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.09. The stock had a trading volume of 32,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,381. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $95.12 and a fifty-two week high of $169.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.23.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Wedbush cut their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.38.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.