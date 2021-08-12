Cyclone Protocol 24-Hour Volume Tops $6.34 Million (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $865.57 or 0.01961401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded up 73% against the U.S. dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a total market capitalization of $11.87 million and approximately $6.34 million worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001424 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007454 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00012803 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 13,713 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

