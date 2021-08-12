Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.71

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.71 and last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 1206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.51.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY)

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações engages in the development and construction of residential properties. It operates through the Merger Activity and Service Fee Income segments. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.