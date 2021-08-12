DA Davidson Comments on Construction Partners, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Construction Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.13.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $261.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.82 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 4.46%. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Shares of ROAD traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,256. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. Construction Partners has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $36.58.

In other Construction Partners news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $504,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.