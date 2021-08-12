Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.24

Shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.24 and last traded at $23.61, with a volume of 50411 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

A number of brokerages have commented on DKILY. Citigroup downgraded Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. downgraded Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Daikin Industries,Ltd. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Daikin IndustriesLtd. alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.90. The company has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY)

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.