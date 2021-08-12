Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €90.93 ($106.97).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DAI shares. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Daimler stock traded up €0.44 ($0.52) during trading on Thursday, reaching €74.88 ($88.09). The company had a trading volume of 1,684,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. Daimler has a 12-month low of €39.83 ($46.85) and a 12-month high of €80.41 ($94.60). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €75.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

