Dairy Farm International (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.02

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.02 and last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 2753 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.56.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th.

Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of retail products. It operates through the following business segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The Food segment comprises of supermarket, hypermarket, and convenience store businesses.

