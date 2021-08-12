Daiwa Capital Markets Downgrades American Express (NYSE:AXP) to Neutral

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $180.00 price objective on the payment services company’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. began coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

AXP stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $168.50. 81,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,492,723. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

