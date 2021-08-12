Daiwa Capital Markets Downgrades American Express (NYSE:AXP) to Neutral

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $180.00 price objective on the payment services company’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.82% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. began coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.
AXP stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $168.50. 81,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,492,723. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
American Express Company Profile
American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.
