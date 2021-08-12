Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.44

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.44 and traded as high as $5.51. Daiwa Securities Group shares last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 269 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.44.

About Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance.

