DAOBet One Day Volume Reaches $5,938.00 (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last seven days, DAOBet has traded up 31% against the US dollar. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for $0.0362 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. DAOBet has a market capitalization of $6.06 million and approximately $5,938.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,291.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $620.65 or 0.01370335 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.62 or 0.00345799 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00122714 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003160 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000064 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

DAOBet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog

DAOBet Coin Trading

