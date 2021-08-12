Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its target price raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.92.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $75.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 1.05. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $79.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $133,608.75. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at $211,609.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 49.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 18,836 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 281.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 58,467 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 128.2% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,251,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,076,000 after acquiring an additional 703,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 734,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

