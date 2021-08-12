Darrell W. Crate Sells 5,000 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Stock

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Darrell W. Crate also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $111,100.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Darrell W. Crate sold 3,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $64,500.00.

NYSE DEA traded down $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $21.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,969,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,220. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 83.23 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.73.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This is a boost from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 82.54%.

DEA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 8,062.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,089,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,209,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,305,000 after acquiring an additional 756,345 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,568,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,007,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,605,000 after acquiring an additional 600,173 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

