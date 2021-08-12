Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.67

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.67 and last traded at $9.32, with a volume of 2012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Daseke in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Get Daseke alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.13. The firm has a market cap of $581.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. Daseke had a return on equity of 90.83% and a net margin of 3.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSKE. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Daseke in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 9,741 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 285,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 20,278 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 1,152.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 912,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 840,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Daseke in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

Daseke Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.