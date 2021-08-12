Dash Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $378.33 Million (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Dash has a total market capitalization of $1.83 billion and $378.33 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can now be purchased for approximately $178.24 or 0.00400734 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Dash has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dash alerts:

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003446 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00012251 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $448.92 or 0.01009278 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,277,648 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.