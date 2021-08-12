Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Shares of DASTY stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $56.70. 33,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,416. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Dassault Systèmes has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $59.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a PE ratio of 95.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dassault Systèmes by 262.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.