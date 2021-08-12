Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.
Shares of DASTY stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $56.70. 33,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,416. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Dassault Systèmes has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $59.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a PE ratio of 95.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.79.
Dassault Systèmes Company Profile
Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.
