Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Redburn Partners

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Redburn Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. AlphaValue lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of Dassault Systèmes stock opened at $56.70 on Thursday. Dassault Systèmes has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $59.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Dassault Systèmes during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. 0.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

