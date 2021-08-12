Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCU) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCU) traded up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.48 and last traded at $10.45. 2,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 53,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.35.

Get Data Knights Acquisition alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on a business focus on the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Data Knights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Knights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.