Databroker (DTX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.21 Million

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 12th. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $3.21 million and $3,195.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Databroker has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Databroker coin can currently be bought for $0.0405 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Databroker alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00056457 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $405.45 or 0.00895198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.65 or 0.00111837 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002016 BTC.

About Databroker

DTX is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,215,213 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.