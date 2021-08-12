Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.050-$0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $246 million-$248 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $226.01 million.Datadog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.260-$0.280 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on DDOG. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Datadog currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.24.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.72. The company had a trading volume of 126,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,249. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.86. The company has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of -754.13 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $135.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $10,445,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,695,986.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 6,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $892,150.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 640,904 shares of company stock valued at $77,672,427. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

