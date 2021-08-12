Datamine (DAM) Trading Up 17.7% Over Last Week

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Datamine coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000294 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Datamine has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $557,510.99 and $28,305.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.06 or 0.00338059 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000222 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000094 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001097 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $432.74 or 0.00974915 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 4,275,447 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

