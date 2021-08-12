Datto (NYSE:MSP) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Datto (NYSE:MSP) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.78% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Datto in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.64.

NYSE:MSP opened at $26.03 on Thursday. Datto has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $33.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion and a PE ratio of 74.37.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datto will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Weller sold 14,678 shares of Datto stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $387,058.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,559.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of Datto stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $459,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 383,363 shares of company stock worth $10,366,370 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSP. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datto in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,071,348,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Datto in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,029,000. Greenvale Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Datto in the first quarter valued at about $49,480,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datto by 43.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,948,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,635,000 after buying an additional 590,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datto by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,712,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,231,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

