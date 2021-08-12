DAV Coin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.03 Million (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last week, DAV Coin has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $1.03 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00062922 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.67 or 0.00376164 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,808.66 or 0.99930563 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00031921 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006444 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006619 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00074737 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

