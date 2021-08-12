David H. Devilliers III Sells 205 Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) VP David H. Devilliers III sold 205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $12,181.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,324.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FRPH stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,437. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $62.50. The stock has a market cap of $560.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get FRP alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FRP during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in FRP by 155.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in FRP by 14.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in FRP by 90.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of FRP during the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

FRP Holdings, Inc operates as a real-estate investment and development company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.