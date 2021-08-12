DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

DaVita (NYSE:DVA)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $146.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $135.00. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DVA. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.60.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $132.75 on Thursday. DaVita has a 12-month low of $80.85 and a 12-month high of $136.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.29.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. Analysts forecast that DaVita will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,663,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $46,662.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,705.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,977 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,235. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 187,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 49,913 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

