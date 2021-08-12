Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 6,044 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,876 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,044 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.5% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 256,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 102,472 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,035,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,879 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 55,521 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 43,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price objective on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $2.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,913,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,491,844. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.10 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

