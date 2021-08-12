Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $70.79 Million

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $269.33 million and $70.79 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be bought for $3.80 or 0.00008598 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dawn Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00055409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00015072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $387.08 or 0.00875948 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00110020 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00154264 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 70,882,084 coins. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dawn Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dawn Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.