DDKoin Price Down 5.9% This Week (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 12th. DDKoin has a total market cap of $967,100.38 and $11,234.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DDKoin has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DDKoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00037892 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000191 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00010528 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007571 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00008858 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002768 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000605 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003356 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDKoin (CRYPTO:DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

