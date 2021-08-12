DEAPcoin (DEP) Market Capitalization Tops $36.89 Million

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $36.89 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00055136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00014947 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.13 or 0.00868103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00109617 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00043208 BTC.

DEAPcoin (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,217,350,318 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

