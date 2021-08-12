Deborah Marson Sells 600 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $27,678.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Deborah Marson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

On Wednesday, July 14th, Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Deborah Marson sold 720 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $32,976.00.

IRM stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.55. The company had a trading volume of 604,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.24. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 532.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 282.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.