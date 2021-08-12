DecentBet (DBET) 1-Day Volume Tops $1,171.00

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 58% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 12th. DecentBet has a market cap of $496,075.09 and approximately $1,171.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00055435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00015173 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.84 or 0.00867739 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00109515 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00154634 BTC.

DecentBet Coin Profile

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.