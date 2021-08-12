Decentraland Hits One Day Trading Volume of $217.96 Million (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Decentraland coin can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001796 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Decentraland has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. Decentraland has a market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $217.96 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00056492 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $398.94 or 0.00890795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.12 or 0.00111912 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,118,327 coins and its circulating supply is 1,795,400,343 coins. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Buying and Selling Decentraland

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

