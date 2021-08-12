Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DCPH traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.73. 4,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,504. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $28.74 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.22.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.07% and a negative net margin of 308.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

