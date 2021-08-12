Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $28.73

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.73 and last traded at $28.79, with a volume of 4099 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.56.

DCPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.43.

The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.22.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 308.58% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $920,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% in the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 446,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,029,000 after purchasing an additional 185,876 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 37,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 372.2% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 77,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 60,902 shares during the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

