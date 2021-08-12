Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Given New $540.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $470.00 to $540.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.14.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

NYSE:DECK traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $431.14. 58 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,511. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.89. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $444.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. Research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $193,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,624 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,272.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total transaction of $922,529.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,811,173.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,308. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 17.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,724,000 after purchasing an additional 25,303 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $2,365,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20,392.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $744,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.