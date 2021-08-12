Deeper Network Hits Market Cap of $48.47 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Deeper Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Deeper Network has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $48.47 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00046604 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.07 or 0.00144438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.80 or 0.00152864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,164.33 or 0.99570004 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $386.92 or 0.00872317 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 398,786,387 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.