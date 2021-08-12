DeFi Bids Price Tops $0.0203 on Major Exchanges (BID)

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 12th. One DeFi Bids coin can now be purchased for $0.0203 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFi Bids has a total market capitalization of $358,250.75 and approximately $794.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeFi Bids has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00056232 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $398.90 or 0.00890134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00111622 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002028 BTC.

DeFi Bids Profile

DeFi Bids (CRYPTO:BID) is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,886,931 coins and its circulating supply is 17,652,542 coins. DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids . DeFi Bids’ official website is defibids.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

DeFi Bids Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Bids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Bids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

