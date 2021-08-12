DeFiner (FIN) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $250,341.00

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last week, DeFiner has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One DeFiner coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000497 BTC on major exchanges. DeFiner has a market capitalization of $9.07 million and $250,341.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00055483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00014988 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $382.95 or 0.00868404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00109853 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.42 or 0.00155159 BTC.

About DeFiner

FIN is a coin. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,364,486 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeFiner’s official website is definer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

