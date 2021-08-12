DeFinition (DZI) Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 12th. One DeFinition coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000341 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DeFinition has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. DeFinition has a market capitalization of $351,343.56 and $20.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00046320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00142242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.91 or 0.00153778 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,075.11 or 0.99809491 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $379.44 or 0.00859251 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeFinition Coin Profile

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 coins and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 coins. DeFinition’s official Twitter account is @definitiondzi . The official website for DeFinition is definition.network/index/menu

According to CryptoCompare, “Definition.network is a resilient supply token on Tron. As the same of Definition, its goal is to redefine DiFi. “

Buying and Selling DeFinition

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFinition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFinition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFinition using one of the exchanges listed above.

