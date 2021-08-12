DeFiSocial Gaming One Day Trading Volume Hits $123,629.00 (DFSOCIAL)

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market cap of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00046320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00142242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.91 or 0.00153778 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,075.11 or 0.99809491 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $379.44 or 0.00859251 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. The official website for DeFiSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . The official message board for DeFiSocial Gaming is defisocial.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

