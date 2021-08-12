Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.09% from the company’s current price.

DHER has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €156.10 ($183.65) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delivery Hero currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €159.87 ($188.09).

Delivery Hero stock opened at €125.95 ($148.18) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.38 billion and a PE ratio of -17.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €118.04. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a twelve month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

