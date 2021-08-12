Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €180.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.91% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €156.10 ($183.65) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delivery Hero has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €159.87 ($188.09).

ETR:DHER opened at €125.95 ($148.18) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.98. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 12 month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €118.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

