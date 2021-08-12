Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €156.10 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €156.10 ($183.65) price objective by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.94% from the stock’s current price.

DHER has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Delivery Hero has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €159.87 ($188.09).

Shares of ETR DHER opened at €125.95 ($148.18) on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 1-year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The stock has a market cap of $31.38 billion and a PE ratio of -17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €118.04.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

