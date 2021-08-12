Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Position Trimmed by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,601 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.58. The stock had a trading volume of 259,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,568,943. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DAL shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $334,290. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.