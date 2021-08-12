Denka (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Trading 1% Higher

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF)’s share price traded up 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.30 and last traded at $34.30. 152 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.95.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Denka from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.31.

Denka Company Limited manufactures and sells organic and inorganic materials in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers & Performance Plastics division offers synthetic rubber, styrene-based synthetic resins, styrene monomer, chloroprene rubber, polystyrene resin, ABS resin, CLEAREN, heat-resistant resin, transparent resin, POVAL, acetyl chemicals, and other products.

