Dent Price Reaches $0.0042 on Major Exchanges (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Dent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Dent has traded up 66.5% against the US dollar. Dent has a total market capitalization of $420.47 million and $130.05 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dent alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00055360 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00014981 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.03 or 0.00871653 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00109911 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00043528 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent (DENT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Buying and Selling Dent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.